Tips for Pune Half Marathon from an Olympian: start slow and small

Janet Cherobon-Bawcom Janet Cherobon-Bawcom

Over 20,000 people are expected to participate in the Pune Half Marathon at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex on December 22.

Janet Cherobon-Bawcom, an Olympian who is the face of the event, and her coach Jay Bawcom, recently conducted track sessions to inspire youngsters and discussed the broader aspects of training and nutrition. The event features four categories, including half marathon, 10 km, 5 km and 3 km. “I have interacted with groups of runners in Pune and they were enthusiastic and interested in knowing more about running,” said Janet.

She said one needs to start slow and small in running. “All you need for running is shoes. It is one of the easiest and cheapest sports one can opt for,” she said.

After representing the US in the 2012 London Olympics, Janet is now training for the 2020 US Olympic Trials Marathon, her third consecutive Olympic Trials Marathon. “I am just doing base miles for a couple of weeks now. It’s cold in the US so I’m preparing in Kenya, where it is warmer and there is high altitude,” she said.

She added, “My biggest goal is to lead a healthy lifestyle. Apart from that, I would really like to visit places and meet new people.”

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App