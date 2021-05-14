Pune: Timely intervention by cyber cops helps teacher get back Rs 2.4 lakh lost in online fraud

The person who spoke to the teacher over the phone asked him to fill up an online form and pay Rs 10 as registration charges, police said.

The cyber police station of Pune Police claimed to have helped a teacher get back Rs 2.4 lakh lost to online fraud while checking details of Covid-19 RT-PCR test on the internet.

A press release issued by the police on Friday stated that a teacher from Baner wanted to go to Delhi from Pune by air, and then further onto Ladakh.

According to police, to get information regarding Covid-19 RT-PCR test for the journey, the teacher started searched for contact numbers of an aviation company and called a number listed on the internet. The person who spoke to the teacher over the phone asked him to fill up an online form and pay Rs 10 as registration charges, police said.

Police said the teacher was also asked to download ‘AnyDesk’ and ‘SMS Forwarder’ applications on his mobile phone and, according to instructions, the teacher submitted his details online and also paid Rs 10 as registration fee.

Within some time, however, Rs 2.4 lakh was transferred from his bank account through online transactions using his credit card and debit card information, without his consent, police said.

The teacher then rushed to the cyber police station, following which nodal officers of four “payment merchants” were contacted, asking them to stop the fraudulent transactions from the teacher’s bank account, police said. The “payment merchants” responded quickly and Rs 2.4 lakh was transferred back to the teacher’s bank account, police added.

The press release stated that in the last one week, the cyber police station team, led by senior inspector D S Hake, took immediate steps due to which Rs 8 lakh were credited back to different bank accounts. The cases included that of a software engineer from Dhanori, who got Rs 1.93 lakh back; a businessman from Kothrud who got Rs 1.5 lakh back; and a senior citizen from Bibvewadi, who got Rs 93,000 back.

Also, the release further stated that a person also got back Rs 1.25 lakh lost in an “OTP fraud”.

Call the cops in ‘golden hours’

The cyber police station has asked people to approach the police during the “golden hours”, which means immediately after the fraud has taken place. Police have also appealed to people not to download any mobile phone apps on the instructions of unknown persons, and to avoid sharing bank account, credit and debit card information on links received on mobile phones.