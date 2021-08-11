Till monsoon revival next week, Maharashtra to receive light to moderate rain

The ongoing dry monsoon spell over Maharashtra is set to end this week as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that rainfall will improve from August 16.

In a slow revival in the run-up to next week, light to moderate-intensity rain is likely all over Konkan and similar intensity rain at isolated or some places is forecast for regions of Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha till Sunday.

So far this season, the state has recorded 701 mm of rain, which was 7 per cent above normal. Meteorological subdivisions have all recorded normal and fairly well-distributed rainfall — Konkan – 20 per cent, Madhya Maharashtra – 9 per cent, Marathwada – 12 per cent and Vidarbha – minus 12 per cent (till August 11).

At present, the monsoon trough is located at the foothills of the Himalayas and is expected to remain in this position till early next week. As a result, the monsoon rainfall will be realised during the remaining days of this week over Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, parts of West Bengal, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

The dry spell is also because no favourable weather systems over Maharashtra are likely to develop till next week.

As on Wednesday, rain-deficit districts were Nandurbar (- 51 per cent), Dhule (-35 per cent), Jalgaon (-31 per cent), Buldhana (-28 per cent), Amravati (-29 per cent) and Gondia (-20 per cent). Of these, Nandurbar and Dhule have not received normal rainfall till date this year.

Districts with excess rainfall this season were Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Raigad, Satara, Kolhapur, Sangli, Parbhani and Jalna.