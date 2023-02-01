Tilak’s kin or longtime party worker? Kasba bypoll puts BJP in a bind

With the filing of nomination for Kasba bypoll kicking off, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in a fix on whether it should select a member of Mukta Tilak’s family or go with a loyal party worker as its candidate for the seat that has been considered a bastion of the party.

The last date of filing the nomination for Kasba Peth is February 7. The seat got vacated due to the death of sitting legislator Tilak, a member of the family of freedom fighter Lokmanya Tilak.

Speculation is rife that the BJP might field a candidate who is not a member of Tilak’s family considering their lack of experience in politics.

“The local BJP has sent few names to the state unit for the Kasba bypoll and it would make the recommendation to the central unit for finalising the candidate,” said senior BJP leader and Guardian minister Chandrakant Patil recently.

According to sources, the names of Shailesh Tilak and Kunal Tilak, the husband and son respectively of Mukta Tilak, are part of the list submitted to the state unit of BJP. The other names include Dheeraj Ghate, Hemant Rasane and Ganesh Bidkar.

“There is a demand from faction of local BJP to give party ticket to member of Tilak family as a gesture of respect to the deceased legislator. However, her husband and son do not have much experience in politics. So, there is another opinion that giving ticket to them would lead to promoting dynasty politics against which the BJP has been fighting. Besides, it would do injustice to loyal workers who have been working hard for the party for long,” said a BJP leader.

Meanwhile, the local BJP unit under the leadership of Patil has started the ground work for the Kasba bypoll, asking the workers to put in all efforts for the party irrespective of who gets the candidature.

BJP MP Girish Bapat, who represented Kasba assembly constituency in state legislative assembly in the past, is unwell and is expected to stay out of the thick of things for a while.

The developments within the BJP are being closely watched by the opposition, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

“We are closely watching the movements in the BJP based on which the MVA will decide its strategy for the elections. The leaders of MVA will soon meet and take a decision on bypoll,” said Congress spokesperson Ramesh Iyer, adding that his party has many aspirants.

City BJP chief Jagdish Mulik has appealed to all the opposition parties to make the Kasba bypoll an unopposed election as a form of respect for Mukta Tilak.