Tigers return to Sahyadris, but villagers feel ‘unsafe’

The release of three tigresses—Chanda, Tara, and Hirkani—into Maharashtra’s Sahyadri Tiger Reserve (STR) under the Tiger Augmentation and Range Expansion (TARA) programme has sparked a welcome surge in wildlife tourism.

Yet this conservation success story is tempered by growing unease in surrounding villages. Frequent encounters between humans and wild animals—tigers, leopards, and bison alike—have heightened safety fears among local communities living in and around the reserve’s buffer zones.

Spanning a total of 1,165.57 square kilometres across the districts of Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, and Ratnagiri, the STR was officially notified on January 5, 2010. It comprises a strictly protected core zone of 600.12 sq km and a surrounding buffer zone of 565.45 sq km, where human settlements and agriculture coexist with wildlife.

As an integral part of the ancient Western Ghats tiger landscape, the reserve encompasses Chandoli National Park and Koyna Wildlife Sanctuary. Both these protected areas form part of the UNESCO World Heritage Site cluster for the Western Ghats for their exceptional biodiversity.

Residents of Ukahlu village in Kolhapur. (Express Photo) Residents of Ukahlu village in Kolhapur. (Express Photo)

People from at least five villages – Ukhalu, Udagiri, Ninai Parale, Amba and Mandur – in the buffer zone of CNP in STR have now planned a protest against forest department on March 9. They emphasize that they are not against tigers, but want the government take effective measures to protect them from the very real threat of attackes by wild animals.

The PIL in high court

Harish Kamble from Ukhalu in Shahuwadi taluka in Kolhapur, has through lawyer Raviraj Birje, filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) before the Bombay High Court bench at Kolhapur in January, citing details of human casualties in wildlife attacks in these villages, in the last few years .

The PIL claims that over a thousand acres of fertile agricultural land in these villages is lying uncultivated as farmers are afraid of entering their farms due to a constant threat from wild animals, thus causing violation of their Right to Livelihood.

Story continues below this ad

The PIL mentions that due to the frequent sighting of tigers and leopards, even on the main approach roads during the school hours, education of about 500 students in at least five schools in the region has been affected, causing violation of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009.

The PIL demands safety measures like immediate installation of Solar Fencing/Protection Walls around the villages, advanced life support ambulances, safe school transport facilities for students, “livelihood loss compensation” for farmers unable to cultivate their fertile lands, fitting radio collars on all leopards and establish a “real time SMS/WhatsApp alert mechanism to warm the villagers about their movements.

Petitioner Harish Kamble with laywer Ravi Birje (left) at the High Court in Kolhapur. (Express Photo) Petitioner Harish Kamble with laywer Ravi Birje (left) at the High Court in Kolhapur. (Express Photo)

The PIL also demands implementation of a scientific plan to maintain “Water holes” and “Prey Base” for carnivorous animals, along with adequate fodder for Bisons within the Core of STR, to prevent their migration to human settlements in buffer zones.

As per the directions of high court, notices have been issued to the respondents – the Maharashtra government (through secretary, department of department), chief wildlife warden, the field director of STR and the Kolhapur District Collector.

Story continues below this ad

“The matter has been kept for hearing on March 27,” said advocate Birje. A senior forest officer said they have sought instructions from the state government about the PIL.

Unrest

The Gram Panchayat of Mandur village in Sangli’s Shirala taluka passed a resolution to support the PIL. A 68 year old Kondiba Patil from Mandur said in the last five years, many farmers like him have stopped cultivating their sugarcane farms.

Walking through the fallow farms in the village, he said, “Leopards and Bisons not only destroyed crops like sugarcane, maize and paddy in the area, but also attacked the farmers. So we are afraid of entering our own farms. It has reduced our income…”

A villager, Lakshman Mane, attacked by a Bison over a month back said, “I remained bed ridden for many days. I cannot walk without support now. I am unable to work. I got a nominal compensation from the government. Medical expenses are still on.”

Story continues below this ad

Villager Lakshman Mane from Mandur village, attacked by Bison. (Express Photo) Villager Lakshman Mane from Mandur village, attacked by Bison. (Express Photo)

Another villager Ganesh Mane of Mandur said, “We found water holes in the STR are not filled regularly by forest officials. Obviously the wild animals then enter human settlements for food and water.”

“About 200 acres of agricultural land in my village remains uncultivated due to fear of wild animals among the farmers, “ said Bhayashree Thotpal, Sarpanch of Ukhalu, speaking to The Indian Express.

She said people from Ambaiwadi and Dhangarwada in Ukhalu are living under fear after a tigress released in STR was spotted in the area. “The tigress killed my relative’s cattle. Leopards are visible frequently. It is unsafe to move around after it’s dark,” said Deepak Gawade, former deputy sarpanch of Ukhalu.

Children at Dhangarwada said due to lack of public transport, they go to school in milk transport vehicles that are not available all day. “We cannot go walking to school. It is dangerous,” a girl said.

Story continues below this ad

Unrest is observed even in villages outside the STR. Two months back, after the death of a six year old boy in a leopard attack at Biur village in Shirala, the villagers had ransacked the local forest department office.

Tanaji Bhosale, former Sarpanch of Shittor Varun village said, “Adults as well as children in the region have died in leopard attacks in the last three years. We are not against wildlife and tourism. But, first steps should be taken for protecting our life and agriculture, which is our main occupation.”

‘Important for environment and tourism’

After the STR was notified, a tiger was first spotted here by forest officials in January 2011. Image of the same tiger was captured in camera traps in STR in June 2018. But in 2020, this tiger was seen in Kali Tiger Reserve in Karnataka.

Questions were then being raised about the presence of tigers in STR. But, between 2023 and 2024, three three male tigers were spotted in the STR and were named as Senapati, Subedar and Baji, by forest officials.

Story continues below this ad

Tushar Chavan, field director of STR said, “One possibility is that these tigers may have shifted to STR from the Kali Tiger Reserve….. To increase the tiger population, we designed the TARA programme last year, under which approval was sought for translocating five female and three male tigers from other forest areas to the STR.”

Accordingly, a tigress was relocated from Tadoba Tiger Reserve in Chandrapur to the Chandoli National Park in STR on November 20, 2025 and was named “Chanda”.

An uncultivated farm land in Mandur village in Sangli. (Express Photo) An uncultivated farm land in Mandur village in Sangli. (Express Photo)

Again, a tigress “Tara” from the Tadoba Tiger Reserve was brought to the STR on December 9, 2025 and kept in a soft-release enclosure in Chandoli National Park, in the Sangli region. Tara left the enclosure and went into the core forest on the morning of December 18, 2025.

Another adult tigress was transported to STR from the Pench Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh and was safely released in the Koyna Wildlife Sanctuary on February 7.

Story continues below this ad

Earlier this month, a male tiger, initially spotted in Amboli forests in Sindhudurg in December 2024, and later in Radhanagari Wildlife Sanctuary in Kolhapur in January 2025, was spotted in Chandoli National Park. Forest officials named the tiger “Shiledar”.

Chavan said, “There are four male and three female tigers in the STR. Tigress Chanda has done mating with Senapati. Tara and Shiledar are moving in the same territory. We hope the tiger population in STR will increase. It will benefit biodiversity and wildlife tourism. Since the release of three tigresses, the number of tourists making a home stay here has increased. Soon, we hope the tourists will also experience Gypsy tours in STR.”

Asked about the fear among some villagers, Chavan said, “The Tigers in STR are shy. Besides, essential safety measures are being taken. The STR can accommodate 27 tigers. We are promoting wildlife tourism here. It will generate employment.”

Assistant conservator of forest Sandesh Patil said awareness is being done among villagers for safe co-existence with the wild life.

Story continues below this ad

According to the forest department, radio collars have been attached to the newly released tigresses to monitor them round-the-clock using satellite-based telemetry and VHF antenna tracking units to ensure their safety and smooth integration into the wild ecosystem.

Honorary WildLife Warden Rohan Bhate said STR needs “Special Tiger Protection Force (STPR) as per the norms. “I have given letters to the government to sanction STPF for STR. It is sanctioned in five other tiger reserves in Maharashtra. STPR comprises 12 forest officials and hundred local people for patrolling in the tiger reserve. It helps protect the wildlife and prevent human-animal conflicts.”

Tigers in STR (name, gender and age)