After nearly 100 years, tiger spotted in Pune’s Beed district

A tiger has been recorded in Beed district for the first time in nearly 100 years, after travelling across several districts from the Tipeshwar Wildlife Sanctuary in Yavatmal, a forest official said on Monday.
The four-year-old male, weighing over 200 kg, was captured on a camera trap on August 20 in the Brahmgaon forest range of Ashti tehsil.
Speaking to The Indian Express, Amol Munde, Range Forest Officer, Ashti, said, “The sighting is the first confirmed presence of a tiger in the Ashti and Patoda forest areas since the 1910s and 1920s. The last record of a tiger in the district appears in the Beed District Gazetteer of 1920.”
“The tiger has been passing through our area for the last two years, but we could not capture it on camera,” Munde said. Forest officials refer to the animal as ‘Ramling’, though it has not been officially named.
According to Munde, the tiger is a cub of tigress T-22 and left Tipeshwar in 2023. It first travelled to the Kawal Tiger Reserve in Telangana’s Adilabad region before moving into Nanded. It then followed the Painganga River to Ahmedpur in Latur district and subsequently entered Dharashiv before reaching the Ashti and Patoda areas of Beed.
The tiger was recorded in Dharashiv in December 2024. In October 2025, forest staff found its pugmarks in Beed. The August 20 camera-trap image provided the first photographic evidence of its presence in the district. Officials matched a 16-cm pugmark found in Beed with one recorded in Dharashiv and concluded that both belonged to the same animal.
After the Brahmgaon sighting, the tiger moved towards the Kari area near Barshi in Solapur district. “It is currently in Patoda taluka and has been using the Balaghat range near Beed as its territory,” Munde said.
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“So far, the tiger has not attacked any human,” he said. As a precaution, forest officials have issued an advisory asking villagers and livestock owners to avoid forest areas and hilly stretches frequented by the animal.
Asked whether a shortage of water or prey could have driven the tiger to the region, Munde said this was not the case. “There is ample water and prey in the wild,” he said.