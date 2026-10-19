After nearly 100 years, tiger spotted in Pune’s Beed district

A tiger has been recorded in Beed district for the first time in nearly 100 years, after travelling across several districts from the Tipeshwar Wildlife Sanctuary in Yavatmal, a forest official said on Monday.

The four-year-old male, weighing over 200 kg, was captured on a camera trap on August 20 in the Brahmgaon forest range of Ashti tehsil.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Amol Munde, Range Forest Officer, Ashti, said, “The sighting is the first confirmed presence of a tiger in the Ashti and Patoda forest areas since the 1910s and 1920s. The last record of a tiger in the district appears in the Beed District Gazetteer of 1920.”