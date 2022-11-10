‘Tiger is back’: Sanjay Raut’s release spreads cheer among Sena leaders, MVA allies

The release of Sanjay Raut from jail after 100 days has spread cheer among the Shiv Sena (UBT) cadre in the state as well as the the party’s alliance partners in the previous MVA government – the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress.

Sushma Andhare, Sena spokesperson, said, “The Tiger is back”.

Andhare said, “During his absence, many called me Lady Sanjay Raut. But Raut saheb is too big a personality… his release will give me more strength…”

Sena leader Vinayak Raut said, “Sanjay Raut signifies courage.”

“Justice has prevailed,” said former minister Aaditya Thackeray.

NCP MP Supriya Sule said, “Sanjay Raut, Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik are fighters…Struggle is part of everyone’s life, but the way they were arrested was unfortunate.”

Congress’s chief spokesperson Atul Londhe said, “The court’s observation in Sanjay Raut case that the arrest itself was illegal has exposed the way BJP was blatantly using the investigating agencies to carry out its nefarious designs.”

BJP leader Kirit Somaiyya said, “There are lot skeletons yet to tumble out….The investigation is still underway.”

MNS spokesperson Sandeep Deshpande took a jibe at Raut by saying: “Now the morning entertainment will be back.”