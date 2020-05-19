Tiffin box hurled at group of Naga women, told to go back home

One of the members of the group said that they decided to approach the police as they didn’t want to keep quiet. (Representational Image) One of the members of the group said that they decided to approach the police as they didn’t want to keep quiet. (Representational Image)

A group of young men verbally abused some women from Nagaland, and even hurled a tiffin box full of food at two of them, in Janwadi on Sunday evening. They were also “told to go back to their home state.”

Naga Students Union chief Lulu N Hohe told The Indian Express, “The eight women and one of their male friends were returning from an evening walk in Janwadi around 6 pm. Four youngsters, who were having a meal on the side of the road, started hurling abuses at them… one of them hurled a tiffin box containing ‘daal’ and ‘sabzi’ on the girls. The terrified women returned to their respective apartments in the vicinity.”

Hohe said the next day, the women apprised the Union of the matter, which in turn approached Deputy Commissioner of Police Bachchan Singh. “He has directed police to probe the matter. We have provided the vehicle numbers of the youths to the police,” she said.

Tamslaa Anni Chang, one of the women in the group, said, “We were all returning from our evening walk…we were completely caught unawares when they hurled the tiffin box at us. The ‘dal’ and ‘sabzi’ fell on two of us and spoiled our clothes”.

“The group hurled abuses in Hindi and Marathi. We don’t understand Marathi, but in Hindi they were asking us to go back to our state…,” said Tamslaa.

Kristy Chang, another member of the group who has also lodged a complaint with the police, said, “Though the miscreants did not block our way, they tried to manhandle our male friends. At that moment, we were all worried… the abuse they hurled at us and they way they flung the meal at us frightened us.”

Kristy said the incident has scared her and she wants to return home. “I work in a salon. It has been closed due to the lockdown. After this incident, I am planning to return home.”

Tamslaa said they decided to approach the police as they didn’t want to keep quiet. “If we keep quiet, then another incident will take place. Though we have not sought any police protection, we want the police to take action against the trouble-makers,” she said.

Alleging that it was a case of racial discrimination, Hohe said,”The miscreants were racists who hurled abuses on the girl based on their appearance.”

Hohe said a similar incident had taken place on May 17, when some women from Nagaland were harassed by their owner of the flats they were staying in, in Jalna district. “They have lodged a complaint with the Jalna Rural Police. I also spoke to the Jalna Police regarding the matter,” she said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Bachchan Singh said, “The women had approached me regarding the matter. The tiffin box was thrown by one of the youths at them. The women were not hurt… the police will probe the matter and take appropriate action.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd