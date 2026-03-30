Thunderstorms, hail, rain in Pune after scorching heat

Huge traffic jam and water logging due to the heavy rains on Monday. PMPML staffs and auto drivers manning the traffic on Ambedkar road and Sassoon chowk. (Express photographs by Arul Horizon)

Pune was sweating through yet another scorching day, with the mercury hitting high numbers across all weather stations on Monday. The sky darkened and it began to thunder and rain, with hailstorm reported in certain parts. There were reports of hailstorm in Baner and thunder and rain in Shivajinagar, Wagholi and Lohegaon, among others.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says temporary relief from the heat could be around the corner. There are high chances of thunderstorms, lightning and light rain in Pune till April 2.

The weather office issued a yellow alert for March 30 to April 2 for isolated areas pf Maharashtra, indicating that people should take note of possible changes in the weather. On Monday morning, the relative humidity rose to 62 in Shivajinagar, 71 in Pashan, 73 in NDA, 82 in Lavale and 64 in Magarpatta.