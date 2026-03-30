Thunderstorms, hail, rain in Pune after scorching heat

According to the weather bulletin, the maximum temperature in Pune and its suburbs is likely to drop. On March 31, day-time temperature in Pune is expected to fall marginally and by April 3, the maximum temperature is likely to be around 35° Celsius.

Written by: Dipanita Nath
3 min readPuneUpdated: Mar 30, 2026 07:13 PM IST
Pune rain, heavy traffic jamHuge traffic jam and water logging due to the heavy rains on Monday. PMPML staffs and auto drivers manning the traffic on Ambedkar road and Sassoon chowk. (Express photographs by Arul Horizon)
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Pune was sweating through yet another scorching day, with the mercury hitting high numbers across all weather stations on Monday. The sky darkened and it began to thunder and rain, with hailstorm reported in certain parts. There were reports of hailstorm in Baner and thunder and rain in Shivajinagar, Wagholi and Lohegaon, among others.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says temporary relief from the heat could be around the corner. There are high chances of thunderstorms, lightning and light rain in Pune till April 2.

The weather office issued a yellow alert for March 30 to April 2 for isolated areas pf Maharashtra, indicating that people should take note of possible changes in the weather. On Monday morning, the relative humidity rose to 62 in Shivajinagar, 71 in Pashan, 73 in NDA, 82 in Lavale and 64 in Magarpatta.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) Mumbai sent out an orange alert for Madhya Mahabharata, Marathwada, since there is a likelihood of hailstorms as well on March 30, 31. In parts of districts such as Marathwada, Vidarbha and Madhya Maharashtra, people were alerted for thunderstorms, lightning and squalls, till early April.

According to the weather bulletin, the maximum temperature in Pune and its suburbs is likely to drop. On March 31, day-time temperature in Pune is expected to fall marginally and by April 3, the maximum temperature is likely to be around 35° Celsius.

“As we are in summer, the temperature has been rising. This is dragging moisture from different water bodies into hot air coming from Telangana and Vidarbha and adjoining areas. The black cotton soil of the region also traps heat during day time. This leads to local convection and contributes to the formation of cumulonimbus clouds, which cause rain with thunderstorms,” said Anupam Kashyapi, former Head of Weather Forecasting at IMD Pune.

He added that it was the result of warm air circulating in the atmosphere that the real-feel temperature seemed closer to a heat wave. “The measured temperature was lower than how we felt,” said Kashyapi.

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The minimum temperature in Pune was between 21° Celsius – 24° Celsius in Shivajinagar, Lohegan, Magarpatta and Koregaon Park on Monday.

This is expected to drop to 18° Celsius – 22° Celsius in different parts of the city on March 31. On April 1, Shivajinagar, Pashan, Lavale and NDA might wake up to around 19° Celsius morning temperature, while areas like Magarpatta and Koregaon Park have warmer mornings of 23° Celsius.

“While these changes in the weather are taking place, it is important for people to take care. During the hottest hours of the day, from 11 am to 4 pm, one should avoid stepping out. During lightning and rain, one must not take shelter under trees as there are chances for these being struck by lightning,” said Kashyapi.

Dipanita Nath
Dipanita Nath

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More

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