scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, October 17, 2021
MUST READ

Thunderstorm and light rain over Marathwada and north Madhya Maharashtra: IMD

Even though the southwest monsoon has withdrawn from Maharashtra, thunder, lightning and associated rainfall will continue over some parts of the state this week.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
October 17, 2021 9:37:56 pm
Even though the southwest monsoon has withdrawn from Maharashtra, thunder, lightning and associated rainfall will continue over some parts of the state this week | Express file photo

Marathwada and north Madhya Maharashtra districts will experience thunderstorm and lightning activity till Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Sunday.

Even though the southwest monsoon has withdrawn from Maharashtra, thunder, lightning and associated rainfall will continue over some parts of the state this week.

Among the districts that will be affected are Jalna, Dhule, Nandurbar, Ahmednagar, Jalgaon, Aurangabad, Nashik, Parbhani, Nanded and Hingoli.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Over western Maharashtra, including Pune and neighbouring areas along with parts of Konkan and Vidarbha, day temperatures are set to soar.

Click here for more

The IMD has said clear sky conditions will prevail over most parts of western Maharashtra, which will allow heating and rise in day temperature.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 17: Latest News

Advertisement