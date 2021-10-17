Thunderstorm and light rain over Marathwada and north Madhya Maharashtra: IMD

Marathwada and north Madhya Maharashtra districts will experience thunderstorm and lightning activity till Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Sunday.

Even though the southwest monsoon has withdrawn from Maharashtra, thunder, lightning and associated rainfall will continue over some parts of the state this week.

Among the districts that will be affected are Jalna, Dhule, Nandurbar, Ahmednagar, Jalgaon, Aurangabad, Nashik, Parbhani, Nanded and Hingoli.

Over western Maharashtra, including Pune and neighbouring areas along with parts of Konkan and Vidarbha, day temperatures are set to soar.

The IMD has said clear sky conditions will prevail over most parts of western Maharashtra, which will allow heating and rise in day temperature.