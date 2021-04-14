Thunderstorm, gusty winds over Marathwada, Vidarbha and central Maharashtra over next 48 hours: IMD

Over the next 48 hours, similar thunderstorm, accompanied by lightning and gusty winds raging between 30 to 40 kms/hour, is forecast across Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and in Vidarbha, where such weather will continue till April 17, the IMD has stated in its latest forecast. (File Photo)

Some pockets in Pune, Ahmednagar and Satara districts experienced thunderstorm and lightening on Wednesday evening, associated with ongoing pre-monsoon rainfall activity over the state.

Pune city, too, received light to moderate intensity rain and till 8.30 pm, Shivajinagar recorded 0.4mm whereas Lohegaon recorded 1mm of rain. The city’s peripheral areas, including Pimpri-Chinchwad, experienced moderate-intensity rain till late evening. Since March, the city has recorded 24.2 mm of rain against a normal of 8mm for this time of the pre-monsoon season.

Wai in Satara and a few areas in Ahmednagar reported hailstorm on Wednesday, with roads and streets covered by hail, affecting vehicular traffic during late afternoon hours. Pre-monsoon showers and hail are common over Maharashtra during March and April.

“There is wind discontinuity experienced along southern Maharashtra, which is causing the thundershowers,” said an official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune.

Over the next 48 hours, similar thunderstorm, accompanied by lightning and gusty winds raging between 30 to 40 kms/hour, is forecast across Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and in Vidarbha, where such weather will continue till April 17, the IMD has stated in its latest forecast.

The presence of two cyclonic circulations — one over north interior Karnataka and the other over south Madhya Pradesh — is also influencing local weather over the state, said Met officials.

The weather over Pune city will clear up by April 17, and clear sky and hot conditions are expected to make a comeback.

Due to prevailing overcast sky conditions, the state has not experienced hot conditions this week. On Wednesday, day temperatures across Maharashtra remained mostly below 40 degrees Celsius. At 40.1 degrees Celsius, Akola was the hottest city on the day in Maharashtra.