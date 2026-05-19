Thundershowers expected next week in Pune

Just a week ago, Pune was grappling with record-breaking heat.

Written by: Dipanita Nath
3 min readPuneUpdated: May 19, 2026 08:10 AM IST
cloudy skyCooling temperatures, possible thundershowers May 22-24. (Source: Express Archives)
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The weather office has forecast relief for Pune this week. In the last few days, the maximum temperatures have been closer to 40 degrees Celsius but, the coming week will experience a gradual fall in temperatures, especially the maximum temperature, as the Westerly winds strengthen, bringing moisture into the region. “We will begin to see the slightly cooling temperatures from May 19 itself,” said Dr Sudeep Kumar, scientist at the India Meteorological Department, Pune.

Just a week ago, Pune was grappling with record-breaking heat. On May 11, Pune’s main weather station at Shivajinagar had recorded a maximum temperature of 41.4 degrees Celsius, which was the highest on a May day since 2015. Two days later, Pune’s morning temperature was setting a record, when the minimum at Shivajinagar touched 27.4 degrees Celsius, making it one of the four hottest days of May since 1969. According to a weather expert, the first half of May in Pune this year was warmer than it has ever been during the same period since 2020.

On Monday, however, Shivajinagar recorded a minimum temperature of 24 degrees Celsius, which was a drop from 25.5 degrees Celsius the day before. In Lohegaon, which had touched a minimum temperature of 29.2 degrees Celsius, 6.9 degrees Celsius above normal, last week, the morning was cooler, at 26 degrees Celsius on monday. This was still 2.6 degrees Celsius above normal. Hadapsar had one of the warmest mornings of Pune, with the mercury touching 28 degrees Celsius, followed by Koregaon Park, at 27.2 degrees Celsius, and Magarpatta and Wadgaonsheri, at around 26.7 degrees Celsius. In Pashan, it was more pleasant, at 22.5 degrees Celsius, while Lavale would have felt quote cool in the morning, with a minimum temperature of 22.2 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature was 40 degrees Celsius in Shivajinagar on May 18, which was 3.1 degrees above normal, and 41.8 degrees Celsius in Lohegaon, almost 5 degrees Celsius above normal. Pashan, which is generally among the cooler parts of Pune, was one of the warmest parts of Pune, at 40.3 degrees Celsius, almost the same as Hadapsar and Wadgaonsheri, where the daytime temperature was 38.5 and 39.4 degrees Celsius, respectively.

According to the IMD, the minimum temperature is likely to be around 24 degrees Celsius in Shivajinagar, 23 degrees Celsius and Chinchwad in Pashan, and around 26 degrees Celsius in Lohegaon, Magarpatta and Koregaon Park for the next two days. By May 24, it would have dropped to 22 degrees Celsius in Pune, Pashan, Chinchwad, NDA and Lavale. In Koregaon Park, Magarpatta and Lohegaon, the minimum temperature is likely to be around 24 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature is forecast to be between 36 and 38 degree C by May 24 in most parts of the city.

“IMD has forecast thunderstorms, lightning and squalls over parts of Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha. In Pune, we are expecting clouds in the afternoon and evening. Between May 22 and 24, there is also a chance of thunderstorms in Pune,” said Dr Sudeep.

Dipanita Nath
Dipanita Nath

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More

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