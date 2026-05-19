Thundershowers expected next week in Pune

The weather office has forecast relief for Pune this week. In the last few days, the maximum temperatures have been closer to 40 degrees Celsius but, the coming week will experience a gradual fall in temperatures, especially the maximum temperature, as the Westerly winds strengthen, bringing moisture into the region. “We will begin to see the slightly cooling temperatures from May 19 itself,” said Dr Sudeep Kumar, scientist at the India Meteorological Department, Pune.

Just a week ago, Pune was grappling with record-breaking heat. On May 11, Pune’s main weather station at Shivajinagar had recorded a maximum temperature of 41.4 degrees Celsius, which was the highest on a May day since 2015. Two days later, Pune’s morning temperature was setting a record, when the minimum at Shivajinagar touched 27.4 degrees Celsius, making it one of the four hottest days of May since 1969. According to a weather expert, the first half of May in Pune this year was warmer than it has ever been during the same period since 2020.