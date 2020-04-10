Thunder, lightning over Pune in next four days : IMD

Over the weekend, thunder activities are expected over Konkan and Goa, whereas for Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha, it will continue till middle of next week. (Express photo: Pavan Khengre) Over the weekend, thunder activities are expected over Konkan and Goa, whereas for Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha, it will continue till middle of next week. (Express photo: Pavan Khengre)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said Pune and neighbouring areas will witness thunderstorm activity over the next four days. Though expected to be of low intensity, thunderstorm will be experienced across the state in the coming days.

Over the weekend, thunder activities are expected over Konkan and Goa, whereas for Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha, it will continue till middle of next week.

“There is wind discontinuity observed between east-central Arabian Sea and Vidarbha. As a result, moisture is being brought over land from the Arabian Sea, and it could trigger thunder activity accompanied by lightning,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather department, IMD, Pune.

After a brief fall in day temperatures over Madhya Maharashtra during this week, the mercury soared on Friday to settle at 38.1 degrees Celsius over Pune. A similar sharp rise in maximum temperatures was noted at many locations in the sub-division.

Next week, the maximum temperature is expected to climb to 40 degrees Celsius, said Kashyapi.

On Friday, Akola remained the hottest city in the country, with a maximum temperature of 41.8 degrees Celsius.

“Due to such high temperatures, there would be formation of cumulonimbus clouds, triggering local convective activity in these sub-divisions. The intensity, however, would be low to moderate in nature,” said Kashyapi.

Some of the warmest cities in the state on Friday were Jalgaon (41 degrees Celsius), Parbhani (40.8 degrees Celsius), Chandrapur (40.8 degrees Celsius), Solapur (40.2 degrees Celsius), Amravati (40.4 degrees Celsius) and Nagpur (39.5 degrees Celsius) on Friday. Hill station Mahabaleshwar remained relatively cooler at 31.5 degrees Celsius .

