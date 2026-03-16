Thunder, lightning alert for central Maharashtra, Marathwada, Vidarbha

The reason for the thunder, lightning and rain can be attributed to weather conditions that the region had been witnessing. (Source: Express Archives)

Most parts of Maharashtra, including Pune district, are expected to experience light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning over the next few days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has already issued a yellow alert – signifying that people should be aware – for Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha. Isolated parts of these districts have already started receiving light rainfall.

SD Sanap, scientist with IMD Pune, says that the weather office is watching the situation for Pune city and will issue a rainfall update accordingly. “Pune district is very large, and we need to be sure how the city will be impacted by the rain,” he says.