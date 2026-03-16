Thunder, lightning alert for central Maharashtra, Marathwada, Vidarbha

In Pune, the maximum temperature which had been rising, has now stabilised to 36-37° Celsius and is expected to fall by a degree or two over the next four or five days.

Written by: Dipanita Nath
3 min readPuneUpdated: Mar 16, 2026 06:32 PM IST
rainThe reason for the thunder, lightning and rain can be attributed to weather conditions that the region had been witnessing. (Source: Express Archives)
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Most parts of Maharashtra, including Pune district, are expected to experience light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning over the next few days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has already issued a yellow alert – signifying that people should be aware – for Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha. Isolated parts of these districts have already started receiving light rainfall.

SD Sanap, scientist with IMD Pune, says that the weather office is watching the situation for Pune city and will issue a rainfall update accordingly. “Pune district is very large, and we need to be sure how the city will be impacted by the rain,” he says.

The reason for the thunder, lightning and rain can be attributed to weather conditions that the region had been witnessing. The temperature, which had been on the higher side in the last few days due to an anticyclonic circulation situated over the region, is becoming weaker. “A trough in the upper level westerlies and moisture from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal and their interactions is one of the reasons for the isolated rainfall,” said Sanap.

Several other parts of India are experiencing similar weather conditions. On March 16, IMD had issued an orange alert, indicating that people might need to take precautions against conditions such as heavy rain, for parts of Bihar, East Uttar Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha and Uttarakhand. The alert was for thunderstorm, hailstorms and gusty winds. Heavy rainfall has been forecast for Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya until Tuesday.

In Pune, the maximum temperature which had been rising, has now stabilised to 36-37° Celsius and is expected to fall by a degree or two over the next four or five days. On March 16, locations across Pune, from the Shivajinagar and Pashan stations to NDA and Magarpatta, recorded 35° Celsius. Chinchwad, which is, usually, among the hottest parts of the city, was marginally cooler, at 34° Celsius. Lohegaon was the warmest location, at 38° Celsius.

Sanap said the minimum temperature in Pune, which is around 16-17° Celsius is expected to rise by one or two degrees Celsius. According to the forecast, Pune will wake up to 18° Celsius on Thursday and 19° Celsius on Saturday and Sunday. In Koregaon Park, Lohegaon, Chinchwad and Magarpatta, it will be even more sweaty, with the mercury climbing to up to 23° Celsius this weekend.

Dipanita Nath
Dipanita Nath

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More

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