THSTI gets prestigious grant from CEPI, to partner with Panacea Biotec for developing vaccine candidates against SARS-CoV2 variants

The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) has decided to partner with a consortium comprising the Translational Health Science and Technology Institute (THSTI) – an autonomous institute of the Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India – and Panacea Biotec, a research-based biopharmaceutical company and vaccine manufacturer, to develop vaccine candidates against Covid-19.

Notably, this partnership is the sixth to be announced under the CEPI’s $200m programme, which was launched in March 2021 to advance the development of vaccines that provide broad protection against SARS-Cov-2 variants and other betacoronaviruses.

The CEPI will provide funding of up to $12.5m to support the development of multi-epitope, nanoparticle-based vaccine candidates and advance the manufacturing process. “Through this research programme, the THSTI and Panacea Biotec will design and select the lead antigen through proof-of-concept preclinical studies, and undertake initial clinical development through Phase I/II studies as they seek to establish clinical proof of concept for novel vaccine candidates to provide broad protection against MERS, SARS-CoV, SARS-CoV-2 and its variants,” Dr Pramod Garg, executive director, THSTI told media persons at a virtual conference on Monday.

The THSTI and Panacea Biotec are using a novel technology platform with highly immunogenic antigens. Data from preclinical studies indicate that the vaccine platform induces both humoral and cellular mediated immune responses. “If the platform is proven to be successful, it could potentially be used to enable rapid development of vaccines against Disease X (unknown pathogens with pandemic potential that are yet to emerge),” said Dr Syed Khalid Ali, chief scientific officer, Panacea Biotec said.

In a statement issued later, Dr Richard Hatchett, CEO of CEPI, said: “Over the past two years, coronaviruses have demonstrated their pandemic potential with devastating effect. SARS-CoV-2 – the virus that causes Covid-19 – will not be the last coronavirus to infect humans, and there’s nothing to stop the next one being even more deadly or contagious. It’s, therefore, vital for global health security that we invest now in research to develop vaccines that are broadly protective against variants of SARS-CoV-2 and other coronaviruses before they emerge.

“Indian scientists and industry have played a central role in the global fight against Covid-19, so I am proud to work with our Indian partners THSTI, a leading research institution, and Panacea Biotec, a vaccine manufacturer with a proven track record of delivering WHO prequalified vaccines, to advance our mission to develop globally accessible vaccines with the potential to prevent the next pandemic,” the statement added.