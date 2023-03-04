scorecardresearch
Friday, Mar 03, 2023
Three-year-old girl’s body found in Khadki, FIR registered, say police

A case has been registered against unidentified persons under sections of the Indian Penal Code including 302 (punishment of murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code.

The probe is underway to ascertain the identity of the minor and the accused, police added. (Express Photo)
Three-year-old girl's body found in Khadki, FIR registered, say police
The body of a three-year-old girl was found on Thursday afternoon under a tree in the Khadki area, police said Friday.

Police said a post-mortem has been conducted and according to the primary investigations, the minor was first murdered and then dumped at a secluded spot at Central Armoured Fighting Vehicle Depot (CAFVD). The minor is yet to be identified.

A case has been registered against unidentified persons under sections of the Indian Penal Code including 302 (punishment of murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code.

The probe is underway to ascertain the identity of the minor and the accused, police added.

First published on: 04-03-2023 at 03:54 IST
