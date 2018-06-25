Three-year-old girl among three dead in accident on Pune-Pandharpur Road

The two cars collided head on near Neera village. (Express photo) The two cars collided head on near Neera village. (Express photo)

Three persons, including a 43-year-old doctor and a three-year-old child, were killed and seven others injured in a head-on collision between two cars on the Pune-Pandharpur Road in the early hours of Sunday.

As per information given by Jejuri police, which falls under Pune Rural jurisdiction, the incident took place around 5 am on Sunday. A Hyundai Elantra, which was on its way to Lonand from Pune, and a Maruti Eeco, which was on its way to Pune from Malshiras, collided head on near Neera village at Jeur junction point on the Pune-Pandharpur Road.

“Both cars were going at a high speed… there were casualties from both vehicles,” said an officer from the Jejuri police station.

The deceased have been identified as Dr Satyen Dobhada (43), a urologist, who was in the Elantra, said police. He hailed from Phaltan in Satara and lived in Kothrud.

The driver of the Eeco, Ganpat Chandel (37), died of serious injuries on the spot. Two children, who were travelling with him in the same car, were flung out of the vehicle due to the impact and sustained serious injuries. One of them, a three-year-old girl, was declared dead at a hospital in Jejuri on Sunday afternoon.

Police have identified the injured as Suresh Narayan Kamble and Bapu Rohidas Kamble, who were travelling in the Elantra, and Somanth Mohite, Ganesh Appa Lokhande, Sakshi Appa Lokhande, all three below 10 years of age, Deepali Ganesh Jadhav, Asha Anil Bhanwade and Ranjana Vittal Mohite.

A police official said, “The patch of the road where the accident took place is very narrow and the road median is absent at many locations. Minor accidents keep happening… the local administration has turned a blind eye…” .

