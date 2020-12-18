Three tourists from Pune drown at beach in Ratnagiri, three more rescued

As per the information given by Ratnagiri district police, the incident took place around 11.30 am on Friday when a group of 14 people from Pune had gone to Anjarle beach

Three tourists from Pune died of drowning in sea at Anjarle beach in Ratnagiri District of Maharashtra on Friday morning. Three more persons who were part of the same group of tourists were rescued by locals.

As per the information given by Ratnagiri district police, the incident took place around 11.30 am on Friday when a group of 14 people from Pune had gone to Anjarle beach, located around 30 kilometers from Dapoli town of the coastal district of Maharashtra.

Inspector Rajendra Patil, in-charge of the Dapoli police station said, “A group of 14 persons had come to Anjarle for a picnic. A while after some of them entered the water, six started drowning. Following which others raised alarm. While three persons could be rescued by some local residents, three could not be rescued.”

Inspector Patil added, “The three who were rescued were rushed to a hospital and are currently being treated. Bodies of the three people who drowned, were found later.” The deceased have been identified as Akshay Rakhelkar (35), Vikash Shrivastava (25) and Manoj Gawande (24).

Police officials said that the family members of the deceased persons were being contacted.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd