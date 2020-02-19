Three tenders floated, but no response: PCMC parking policy remains on paper

The scene on the highway stretch in PCMC limits at 10 pm on Tuesday. (Express photo) The scene on the highway stretch in PCMC limits at 10 pm on Tuesday. (Express photo)

THE Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) is finding it difficult to implement the parking policy it framed in 2018. Till now, no contractor has responded to the tenders the civic body has floated to implement the policy.

While presenting the PCMC draft budget on Monday, Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar admitted that the civic body has failed to curb traffic chaos in the industrial city as it has not been able to implement its parking policy. “Though we have initiated efforts to curb encroachment along roads and reduce traffic snarls, we have failed to implement our parking policy. Because of this, we have not been able to fully handle the traffic problem,” he said.

The civic chief said the primary reason behind the non-implementation was the poor response to tenders floated by the civic body. “… The PCMC has floated three tenders and got no response for them,” Hardikar told The Indian Express Tuesday. The contractors were not coming forward due to the low tender rates, he said.

“The tenders were floated for running various parking lots across the city… the contractors are arguing that the tender rates are not viable for them as they are very low,” he said. The civic administration has revised the tender rates and decided to place them before the General Body meeting for its approval. “Once we get the approval, we will soon float the tenders and implement the policy,” Hardikar said.

In its over four-decade-long existence, PCMC has never had a parking policy in place. Local residents park their vehicles wherever they get some space.

The 12-km-stretch of Pune-Mumbai highway, which passes through PCMC jurisdiction, is among the worst-managed roads, as mechanics and second-hand car dealers have encroached parts of it. The ongoing Metro work has exacerbated the problem. Under key flyovers and bridges, thousands of vehicles can be seen parked throughout the day and even at night.

The civic chief said he was aware of the problem and his administration had initiated action from time to time. “The implementation of the parking policy will ease the bottlenecks,” said Hardikar.

He said initially, the civic body will implement the parking policy on key roads, not on internal ones. “When the parking policy was placed before the GB, the members had urged us to implement it on key roads first and then plan it on suburban roads…,” said the PCMC chief.

The parking policy was needed in view of the rapid growth in population and the increasing number of vehicles in the industrial city, said a PCMC official. The population of Pimpri-Chinchwad has doubled between 2001 and 2017. In 2001, the population was 10.64 lakh, which by 2017 stood at 21 lakh. In the same period, the number of vehicles increased from 2.1 lakh to 15.68 lakh.

