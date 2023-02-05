scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 04, 2023
Three street children go missing from J M Road

Police have identified the missing children as Janabai (10), Dattu (7) and Arti (5). As the missing ones are minors, police have lodged a case of kidnapping, as per the procedure.

THREE CHILDREN of a woman selling balloons on J M Road have gone missing. The woman, Ayna Kale (35), has lodged a missing report in this regard at the Deccan police station on Friday.

Police said Kale lives on a footpath near Chhatrapati Sambhaji Garden on J M Road. She earns her living by selling items like balloons on the street.

Police found that the children were angry following a quarrel with her recently.

However, police are probing different angles while a search has been launched for the children.

First published on: 05-02-2023 at 02:33 IST
