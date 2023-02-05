Three street children go missing from J M Road

THREE CHILDREN of a woman selling balloons on J M Road have gone missing. The woman, Ayna Kale (35), has lodged a missing report in this regard at the Deccan police station on Friday.

Police have identified the missing children as Janabai (10), Dattu (7) and Arti (5). As the missing ones are minors, police have lodged a case of kidnapping, as per the procedure.

Police said Kale lives on a footpath near Chhatrapati Sambhaji Garden on J M Road. She earns her living by selling items like balloons on the street.

Police found that the children were angry following a quarrel with her recently.

However, police are probing different angles while a search has been launched for the children.