Three scientists from Pune elected as IASc fellows

THREE scientists from Pune have been elected as fellows of the Indian Academy of Sciences (IASc).

Advertising

Ravi Nanjundiah, director, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Nissim Kanekar, cosmologist at TIFR-National Centre for Radio Astrophysics (NCRA) and Arvind Sahu, biologist at National Centre for Cell Science (NCCS), are among the 23 scientists who have been elected as IASc fellows this year.

Nanjundiah is a leading expert in weather modelling, monsoon variability and predictability. Kanekar’s work involves understanding the formation of the galaxy and its evolution, the interstellar medium along with atomic and molecular spectroscopy, and he is presently an associate professor at NCRA. Sahu is a senior biologist whose research work focuses on viruses and the immune system.

Established in 1934, IASc has over 1,000 fellows and has been one of the leading science academies in the country in promoting both basic and applied sciences. Every year, the academy identifies fellows who are entrusted with enhancement of scientific development in their areas of expertise.