Three scientists from Pune among 17 Swarna Jayanti Fellowship winners

Three scientists from Pune have been awarded the Swarna Jayanti fellowship for 2020-2021 announced recently by the Department of Science and Technology (DST).

Siddhesh Kamat (Life Science) and Mousomi Bhakta (Mathematical Science) from the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Pune, and Sakya Singha Sen (Chemical Science) from the CSIR — National Chemical Laboratory (NCL) are among the 17 scientists awardees this year.

Constituted in 1997 to commemorate the 50th year of India’s independence, this fellowship comprises a grant of Rs 25,000 per month besides a salary that the awardee scientist can draw from their respective parent institutes for a period of five years. Exceptional projects can even be considered for the Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB) funding.

Kamat’s lab focuses on understanding the biological mechanisms of lipid signalling pathways in the nervous systems of mammals and is working to provide therapeutic inputs in emerging neurological and immunological diseases.

Bhakta’s area of research involves the study of non-linear analysis and differential equations. Sen, who is a Principal Scientist at NCL, leads research on chemistry of very low oxidation states along with attempting to develop alkali and alkaline earth metals catalysts for organic transformations.

Other winners include Sridharan Devarajan from Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, Niti Kumar from CSIR – Central Drug Research Institute, Lucknow, Nitin Gupta from IIT-Kanpur, Modhu Sudan Maji from IIT-Kharagpur, Chandramouli Subramaniam from IIT-Bombay, Atul Dixit from IIT Gandhinagar, Ujjwal Koley from TIFR – Centre for Applicable Mathematics, Bengaluru, Arvind Singh from Physical Research Laboratory, Ahmedabad, Pabitra Kumar Nayak from TIFR – Hyderabad, Subhro Bhattacharjee from TIFR – International Centre for Theoretical Sciences, Bengaluru, Shamik Banerjee from Institute of Physics, Bhubaneswar, Rishi Raj from IIT-Patna, Mayank Shrivastava from Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, and Amartya Mukhopadhyay from IIT-Bombay.