Three scientists from IISER-Pune win SwarnaJayanti Fellowships

The awardees include many scientists from IISERs, IITs, Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR).

Three scientists from the Indian Institute of Science, Education and Research (IISER) – Pune have been selected for the SwarnaJayanti Fellowships 2019 – 2020.

Angshuman Nag of Chemical Science, Anup Biswas from Mathematical Science and Rejish Nath of Physical Science are among the 21 young scientists selected for the fellowship, which comprises a five-year project grant worth Rs 5 lakh, in addition to Rs 25,000 awarded each month.

Biswas works on control theory, probability and controlled diffusion. Nag’s group is involved in developing functional inorganic materials using solution processed semiconductor nanocrystal modules. Nath’s team works on quantum optics and condensed matter physics.

The awardees, announced by the Department of Science and Technology (DST) on Saturday, include many scientists from IISERs, IITs, Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR).

DST constituted the fellowship in 1997 to commemorate the golden jubilee of India’s independence. Contributions of researchers from the fields of engineering, physics, chemistry, mathematics, and Earth and life sciences are considered for this fellowship.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.