scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 28, 2022

Three revenue dept officials among 5 booked for demanding bribe

Officials said the complainant, who has a trust which owns a land in Shirur taluka, had submitted a proposal to grant an NA certificate for the same to the tehsildar office.

Police have booked then Tehsildar of Shirur Ranjana Umarhande, Revenue Assistant Swati Shinde and talathi of Shirur Sarfaraz Deshmukh. Police have also booked two more persons who also allegedly made demands for the bribe in the same case.

THE PUNE Unit of the state Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has booked three revenue department officials, including a tehsildar, along with two other persons for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 42 lakh in lieu of issuing a Non Agriculture (NA) certificate for a piece of land in Shirur taluka of Pune district.

An FIR in the case was registered at Bundgarden Police station under provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act on Monday. The demand for the bribe was first made in May this year, officials said.

Police have booked then Tehsildar of Shirur Ranjana Umarhande, Revenue Assistant Swati Shinde and talathi of Shirur Sarfaraz Deshmukh. Police have also booked two more persons who also allegedly made demands for the bribe in the same case.

Officials said the complainant, who has a trust which owns a land in Shirur taluka, had submitted a proposal to grant an NA certificate for the same to the tehsildar office.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘China’s Zero-Covid poli...Premium
UPSC Key- November 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘China’s Zero-Covid poli...
Delhi reports another gruesome case of body-chopping and murderous aggres...Premium
Delhi reports another gruesome case of body-chopping and murderous aggres...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | A profile of Gujarat’s economy before electionsPremium
ExplainSpeaking | A profile of Gujarat’s economy before elections

According to the FIR, the demand for a bribe of Rs 42 lakh was allegedly made by Deshmukh first on May 25 this year who promised to get the approval for the proposal from the higher offices. Subsequently, Shinde, Umarhande and two private persons also made demands for bribes from the complainant.

More from Pune

Amol Tambe, Superintendent of Police with Pune Unit of the ACB, said, “The bribe demands were made by the five accused persons at various times between May 25 and November 19. Meanwhile, we have detained Deshmukh. Further probe is on.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 29-11-2022 at 12:00:20 am
Next Story

Ruturaj’s transformation: From back-bencher to leading light who hits seven sixes in one over

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close