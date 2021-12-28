Three pedestrians hit by truck, killed on Pune-Bangalore Highway

Three pedestrians were killed on Tuesday after a pickup truck hit them and further rammed into three vehicles on the Pune-Bangalore Highway at Narhe area in Pune. The incident took place on the accident prone stretch of the highway.

Pune city police said that the mishap took place around 9 am and the three persons were killed on the spot owing to very grievous injuries.

Police inspector PR Waghmare of Sinhagad Road police station said, “Three pedestrians were killed when a Satara-bound pickup truck hit them. The driver then moved the vehicle in reverse direction and hit three vehicles. We are probing the sequence of events and trying to find out how the vehicle went out of control of the driver.”

Several accidents involving multiple vehicles have been reported on the Navle Bridge to Narhe patch of the Pune- Bangalore Highway.