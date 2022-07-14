Three of Sangli family swept away in Oman

A man and his two children hailing from Sangli reportedly died in an accident when they were swept away by strong tides on a beach in Oman on Sunday.

The incident occurred at Al Mughsail beach in the Al Mughsail area in Oman.

The bodies of two of the three have been recovered while search is on to locate the third. A total of five tourists are feared dead in the incident, local media quoted Royal Oman Police as saying.

As per local reports, they “fell into the sea” after they crossed the fence at Mughsail Beach. Officials of Sangli district administration have identified the family. Shashikant Mhamane (42) of Jat town in Sangli had shifted to Dubai a few years ago with his family and was on a picnic when the accident occurred.

Shashikant, his six-year-old son Shreyas, and nine-year-old daughter Shreya are believed to have died. As per preliminary information, Shreya and Shreyas were swept away by a strong wave while playing in the water and Shashikant drowned while trying to save them.

As per the officials, the bodies of Shashikant and Shreyas were recovered while search was on for that of Shreya’s. Shashikant’s wife is in a state of shock. Two other persons who are believed to have died are yet to be found.

Sangli District Collector Abhijeet Chaudhari said, “Relatives of the family are on their way to Oman. The help they will need in Oman or Dubai will be provided by the local embassy.”

Providing an update on the search operation, Oman Royal Police tweeted on Tuesday, “Continuing the national efforts to search for the remaining three persons in the Mughsail area…after they drifted earlier to the sea.”