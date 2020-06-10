Pune: Three nodal officers appointed in key areas; to ensure availability of ambulances, medical staff

Deepak Mhaisekar said the 80 per cent beds, which have been procured to be used by the state government, won’t be provided free. (Representational Photo) Deepak Mhaisekar said the 80 per cent beds, which have been procured to be used by the state government, won’t be provided free. (Representational Photo)

Three high-ranking female officers have been appointed to shoulder key responsibilities to ensure that medical facilities in the city work at full potential to address various issues during the Covid-19 pandemic. Pune Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar said that IAS officers Pavneet Kaur, Prerna Deshbhratar and Nayana Gunde will work as nodal officers to supervise key areas such as regulation of private hospitals.

Last week, Deputy Chief Minster and Pune District’s Guardian Minster Ajit Pawar had directed the local administration to appoint a senior officer to supervise the operation of private hospitals. As per this directive, Mhaisekar has appointed Pavneer Kaur, who was recently appointed as commissioner, Tribal Research and Training Institute, and has previously served as CEO of Aurangabad Zilla Parishad.

Another IAS Officer, Prerna Deshbhratar, has been appointed the nodal officer to ensure that hospitals get medical staff. This would involve coordinating with states like Kerala, where a big number of nurses and medical assistants have returned from middle-eastern countries recently.

PMPML Chairman Nayana Gunde has been appointed the nodal officer to ensure availability and seamless mobility of ambulances in the city.

Mhaisekar said the 80 per cent beds, which have been procured to be used by the state government, won’t be provided free. “The hospitals can charge for the service at the regulated rates prescribed by the state government for 80 per cent of the beds. For the rest of the beds (20 per cent) they can admit other patients and charge as per their own rates,” said Mhaisekar.

“So, in Pune, we have beds in some hospitals which are free of cost, there are others where government-regulated rates are to be charged and those where private hospitals can charge as per their prevailing rates,” said Mhaisekar.

He said the patients can also use various state government, municipal and insurance schemes while getting the treatment.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd