Three new government medical colleges to come up in Maharashtra this academic year

In a major boost to the undergraduate medical seat pool, Maharashtra plans to start three new medical colleges at Satara (Pune region), Alibaug and Sindhudurg from this academic year.

“Efforts are underway to start three new medical colleges at Satara, Alibaug and Sindhudurg. Inspections have been conducted by the panel from the National Medical Commission (NMC) and reports have been sent to the centre,” Dr Dileep Mhaisekar, Director of Medical Education and Research (DMER), told The Indian Express.

The NMC looks at criteria such as infrastructure and manpower before giving the go-ahead to start the MBBS degree course. There are 19 medical colleges in the state with approximately 3,300 seats for MBBS. “Three have been proposed and a minimum of 100 seats will be introduced in each college,” Dr Mhaisekar told The Indian Express.

At Satara, which is in the Pune region, Dr Sanjay Gaikwad, Dean of Satara Government Medical College, said that the NMC inspection team visited on August 11 and 12 and expressed satisfaction with the infrastructure and other criteria. The project already has the backing of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar who has previously assured of adequate funding towards the construction of the college.

The construction is expected to start soon at Krishna Nagar in Satara after 62 acres of land was acquired for the proposed college. Presently, the state health department has handed over Satara Civil Hospital (350 beds) to the medical education department to start the proposed medical college and UG medical course.

“We have infrastructures like lecture halls, laboratory and even a library with 3000 books,” Dr Gaikwad told The Indian Express. The new building will come up in the acquired land and a 500-bed hospital has been proposed there.

According to Dr Girish Thakur, Dean of Government Medical College at Alibaug, this will be the first government-run college in the Konkan region. “The NMC team visited Alibaug and took stock of the facilities,” Dr Thakur said. The health department has handed over the civil hospital at Alibaug to DMER. A 500-bed hospital has been proposed and a new college building at Usar village at Alibaug.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.