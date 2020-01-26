Three new flights from Pune to Prayagraj, Bengaluru, Hyderabad

“The RCS flight between Pune and Prayagraj will indeed be a boon for hundreds of devotees and pilgrims in western Maharashtra, who travel to this important religious centre every year either with the family or in groups,” said aviation expert Dhairyashil Vandekar. (Representational Image) “The RCS flight between Pune and Prayagraj will indeed be a boon for hundreds of devotees and pilgrims in western Maharashtra, who travel to this important religious centre every year either with the family or in groups,” said aviation expert Dhairyashil Vandekar. (Representational Image)

In next few weeks, Pune airport will host three new flights connecting the city with three destinations: Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Prayagraj. While the city already enjoys connectivity with Hyderabad and Bengaluru, this will be the first time Pune will have a direct flight to Prayagraj.

As per information provided by Pune airport Director Ajay Kumar, “GoAir will connect Hyderabad from February 5, AirAsia will connect Bengaluru from February 15 and IndiGo will connect Prayagraj from March 5.”

GoAir flight will depart at 11.05 am from Hyderabad and arrive at Pune at 12.25 pm and the return flight will depart Pune at 1 pm and arrive at Hyderabad at 2.20 pm. AirAsia flight will depart from Bengaluru at 4.45 am and arrive in Pune at 6.10 am. The flight will depart from Pune at 6.40 am and arrive in Bengaluru at 8.15 am. IndiGo flight will depart from Prayagraj at 9.20 am and arrive at Pune at 11.50 am, return flight will depart at 12.20 pm and arrive Prayagraj at 2.45 pm. The Prayagraj flight is under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS).

Dhairyashil Vandekar, aviation expert and analyst, said, “The RCS flight between Pune and Prayagraj will indeed be a boon for hundreds of devotees and pilgrims in western Maharashtra, who travel to this important religious centre every year either with the family or in groups.”

