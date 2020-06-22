Three MPs from Maharashtra, 2 of them from Pune, raised maximum questions in Lok Sabha: Analysis

The analysis of 543 parliamentarians’ performance was done by city-based organisation Parivartan, led by Ankita Abhyankar, Tanmay Kanitkar and Sayali Dodke, on the basis of information available on the Lok Sabha website till May 31. The analysis of 543 parliamentarians’ performance was done by city-based organisation Parivartan, led by Ankita Abhyankar, Tanmay Kanitkar and Sayali Dodke, on the basis of information available on the Lok Sabha website till May 31.

Politicians from Maharashtra bagged the top three positions among Lok Sabha Members of Parliament who raised the maximum number of questions in the lower house from middle of 2019 to 2020.

NCP MP from Baramati, Supriya Sule, asked the maximum number of questions, 212, in the Lok Sabha. BJP MP from Dhule, Subhash Bhamre, and NCP MP Amol Kolhe from Shirur asked the second highest number of questions, 202 each. BJP MP Sudhir Gupta, from Mansourin in Madhya Pradesh, asked 198 questions, followed by BJP MP Bidyut Mahto from Jamshedpur, who asked 195 questions.

The analysis of 543 parliamentarians’ performance was done by city-based organisation Parivartan, led by Ankita Abhyankar, Tanmay Kanitkar and Sayali Dodke, on the basis of information available on the Lok Sabha website till May 31.

None of the 48 MPs from Maharashtra made it to the list of top five lawmakers who participated in the maximum number of discussions. But among them, Sule participated in the maximum number of discussions, 97.

On the attendance criterion, only 26 MPs had 100 per cent attendance for the 80 working days of Lok Sabha. From Maharashtra, only two BJP MPs — Gopal Shetty from Mumbai North and Manoj Kotak from Mumbai North-East — had 100 per cent attendance. Shetty also tabled the maximum number of private bills (9) in the Lok Sabha.

As many as 85 MPs did not ask a single question in the Lok Sabha, including four MPs from Maharashtra. Seventeen MPs did not participate in a single discussion, including two from Maharashtra. There were 506 MPs, including 42 from Maharashtra, who did not table a single private bill in the Lok Sabha.

