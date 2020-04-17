Three more deaths, toll touches 50 in Pune

The district reported 68 new cases on Friday and now has a total of 565 COVID-19 patients. (Representational Photo) The district reported 68 new cases on Friday and now has a total of 565 COVID-19 patients. (Representational Photo)

Three deaths due to coronavirus were recorded at Sassoon General Hospital by Friday evening, taking the toll to 50 in Pune. Forty one of the deaths have taken place at the government hospital.

The district reported 68 new cases on Friday and now has a total of 565 COVID-19 patients, said District Health Officer Dr Bhagwan Pawar. As many as 480 deaths are in areas under Pune Municipal Corporation jurisdiction, 49 in Pimpri-Chichwad Municipal Corporation areas and 36 in Pune Rural areas.

The patients who succumbed to COVID-19 on Friday were:

A 44-year-old man from Lohiya Nagar who was admitted to Sassoon General Hospital on April 13. He died on Friday. He had underlying medical conditions like alcoholic liver disease and multi-drug resistant tuberculosis.

A 50-year-old man from Gultekdi, who was admitted on April 12 and succumbed to the infection in the early hours of Friday. He had co-morbidities like diabetes and hypertension.

A 68-year-old woman who also had diabetes and hypertension. She had been admitted on April 14.

An analysis of the first 39 deaths at Sassoon General Hospital shows that barring two patients, all the others suffered from twin co-morbidities of hypertension and diabetes. Three patients had asthma while two persons had chronic kidney disease. At least 11 patients had shown symptoms of the illness for two days before they were admitted to the hospital.

Five persons were ill for five days before they sought admission to Sassoon General Hospital while four persons were sick for six days and then got admitted. One patient had symptoms for eight days before hospitalisation while another had symptoms for seven days before admission to the hospital, authorities said. Seven patients were referred to Sassoon Hospital from other hospitals.

Dr Subhash Salunkhe, state chairman of the Maharashtra Communicable Diseases Prevention and Control Technical Committee, who has been given additional charge to oversee treatment of COVID-19 patients at Sassoon General Hospital, said they were working out a uniform treatment protocol.

“We hope that things will turn around in another two to three days, and we have been able to motivate staff and made decisions on treatment… Each patient is being monitored and the family members are informed about the treatment and told about their status… a patient-centric model has been thoroughly discussed,” said Dr Salunkhe.

Dr Ramchandra Hankare, chief medical officer of PMC, said they had detected 59 new positive cases till 7 pm. There are 10 critically ill patients across six hospitals.

