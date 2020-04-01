Three more COVID-19 cases in Pune, total 39 now

A total of 1,025 persons have been admitted so far, and 917 samples have tested negative. Results are awaited for 69 samples. (Representational Image) A total of 1,025 persons have been admitted so far, and 917 samples have tested negative. Results are awaited for 69 samples. (Representational Image)

Three persons were diagnosed with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the city on Wednesay, with the number of patients climbing to 39. Till now, eight COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged.

By Wednesday evening, civic health authorities said there were 39 persons with COVID-19, of which 32 are from the city and seven are from rural areas.

Currently, there are 24 COVID-19 patients at the isolation ward of Naidu Hospital, while the rest are in various city hospitals. Follow LIVE Coronavirus Latest Updates

A total of 1,025 persons have been admitted so far, and 917 samples have tested negative. Results are awaited for 69 samples.

Civic health authorities have also completed surveillance of 1,605 people who were in home quarantine, or at Naidu Hospital. More arrangements are being made to accommodate increasing number of patients in quarantine at corporation-run facilities, said health authorities.

According to state health authorities, a total of 705 patients have been hospitalised on Wednesday across the state. Out of 7,126 laboratory samples, 6,456 were negative and 335 have tested positive for coronavirus until Wednesday.

A total of 41 patients have been discharged till date after making full recovery. As many as 24,818 people are in home quarantine and 1,828 people are in institutional quarantine.

