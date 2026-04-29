Three months after Ajit Pawar death, Parth Pawar flies by VSR aircraft, calls it ‘unintentional error’

Ajit Pawar was flying on a VSR Aviation aircraft, which crashed while attempting to land at Baramati airport on January 28, killing him.

Written by: Manoj Dattatrye More
3 min readPuneApr 29, 2026 01:48 AM IST
Ajit Pawar death, Parth Pawar flies by VSR aircraft, Parth Pawar, Ajit Pawar Plane Crash, Ajit Pawar Crash, Pune news, Pune, Maharashtra news, Indian express, current affairsAsking his staff to be more vigilant, Parth said, “This was purely an administrative error. I have taken serious note of this, and we are immediately cancelling our contract with the agent who booked the flight. Furthermore, I have given clear instructions to my staff and colleagues to be more vigilant to ensure such mistakes do not happen again.”
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Parth Pawar, the son of former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, on Tuesday said he “had no idea about the plane’s ownership” and called it an “unintentional mistake” on his part after it was pointed out that he had flown in an aircraft owned by VSR Aviation.

Ajit Pawar was flying on a VSR Aviation aircraft, which crashed while attempting to land at Baramati airport on January 28, killing him.

In a social media post, activist Anjali Damania said, “His father died in a VSR Company plane crash three months ago, and the son travels in the same aircraft? Instead of demanding an inquiry into that VSR Company, Parth Pawar flies in it without any hesitation?”

Along with the post, Damania attached a passenger manifest sheet. According to the sheet, the aircraft took off from Mumbai on Tuesday and landed in Pune. The names listed on this flight include MP Parth Pawar and four others. Additionally, there was a three-member crew, all of whom were male.

Incidentally, Ajit Pawar died on January 28 and on April 28, his son flew in the same company aircraft, said a Congress leader.

In his clarification, Parth said, “Since I needed to reach Modibaug, Pune urgently to meet Pawar saheb, I had asked my office to arrange a flight. Due to the last-minute arrangements, a plane from VSR Aviation was inadvertently booked for me. I had no idea that the aircraft belonged to VSR Aviation until I reached the airport and boarded the plane.”

Asking his staff to be more vigilant, Parth said, “This was purely an administrative error. I have taken serious note of this, and we are immediately cancelling our contract with the agent who booked the flight. Furthermore, I have given clear instructions to my staff and colleagues to be more vigilant to ensure such mistakes do not happen again.”

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He added, “Our previous stance regarding VSR Aviation remains unchanged—we strongly oppose them, and we will continue to do so in the future.”

Parth’s cousin Rohit Pawar has been targeting the firm and its owner for the past two-three months, holding it responsible for Ajit Pawar’s death. He also got an FIR filed in the case with Karnataka police.

 

Manoj Dattatrye More
Manoj Dattatrye More

Manoj Dattatrye More is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, having been with the publication since 1992. Based in Pune, he is a veteran journalist with a 33-year career that spans editorial desk work, investigative reporting, and political analysis. Professional Legacy Experience: He spent his first 16 years on the editorial desk before moving into active field reporting. He has written over 20,000 stories, including more than 10,000 bylined articles. Impact Journalism: He is widely respected for "campaign-style" reporting that leads to tangible social change. Road Safety: His decade-long campaign regarding the dangerous state of the Pune-Mumbai highway in Khadki resulted in a ₹23 crore reconstruction project in 2006, which dramatically reduced fatalities. Environmental Protection: His reports against tree cutting on the Pune-Mumbai and Pune-Nashik highways saved approximately 2,000 trees. Anti-Corruption: During the COVID-19 pandemic, he exposed a scam where doctors were being asked to pay bribes for government jobs, resulting in them being hired without payment. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Manoj More's recent work focuses heavily on the shifting political landscape of Maharashtra and civic governance in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area: 1. Political Shifts & Alliances "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): A major report on the local self-government election results, detailing the NCP’s stronghold in Baramati, Indapur, and Lonavala. "BJP ropes in 13 ex-corporators, deals major blow to NCP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant political defection in Pimpri-Chinchwad as the BJP gears up for civic polls. "Congress opts for solo BMC run as alliance talks with Sena (UBT) collapse" (Dec 17, 2025): Covering the breakdown of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) talks for the Mumbai civic elections. "NCP(SP)'s Rahul Kalate, Sena (UBT) leader Sanjog Waghere set to join BJP" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing high-profile party-hopping ahead of the municipal elections. 2. Civic & Administrative Accountability "PCMC draws ire for issuing tenders worth Rs 250 crore just before poll code" (Dec 17, 2025): An investigative piece on the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s last-minute spending spree before election restrictions. "93 killed in 76 accidents in five years: Bypass service roads in Pune remain undeveloped for 18 yrs" (Nov 16, 2025): A critical look at the long-delayed infrastructure projects contributing to fatalities on Pune’s bypass roads. 3. Social & Labor Issues "As state says TCS has laid off 376 employees: FITE flags figures, say nearly 2,500 were forced to quit" (Dec 11, 2025): Investigating conflicting reports regarding IT sector layoffs in Maharashtra. "Maharashtra govt move to 'downgrade' Aadhaar cards" (Nov 30, 2025): Reporting on the state’s decision to require additional documents alongside Aadhaar to combat identity misuse. Signature Beat Manoj More is the definitive voice on Pimpri-Chinchwad, an industrial hub he has covered for three decades. His reporting is characterized by its aggressive stance against local "gondaism" (thuggery) and a relentless focus on civic infrastructure—choked drains, garbage management, and public transport. X (Twitter): @manojmore91982 ... Read More

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