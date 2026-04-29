Three months after Ajit Pawar death, Parth Pawar flies by VSR aircraft, calls it ‘unintentional error’

Asking his staff to be more vigilant, Parth said, “This was purely an administrative error. I have taken serious note of this, and we are immediately cancelling our contract with the agent who booked the flight. Furthermore, I have given clear instructions to my staff and colleagues to be more vigilant to ensure such mistakes do not happen again.”

Parth Pawar, the son of former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, on Tuesday said he “had no idea about the plane’s ownership” and called it an “unintentional mistake” on his part after it was pointed out that he had flown in an aircraft owned by VSR Aviation.

Ajit Pawar was flying on a VSR Aviation aircraft, which crashed while attempting to land at Baramati airport on January 28, killing him.

In a social media post, activist Anjali Damania said, “His father died in a VSR Company plane crash three months ago, and the son travels in the same aircraft? Instead of demanding an inquiry into that VSR Company, Parth Pawar flies in it without any hesitation?”