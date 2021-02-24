Three men from Rajasthan arrested for vehicle thefts in Pune

Further investigation revealed that the three accused were involved in thefts of two-wheelers from different parts of the city.

Pune city police have arrested three persons hailing from Rajasthan for allegedly committing vehicle thefts in the city. The accused persons have been identified as Khiyaram Lalaram Meghval (23), Chularam Lalaram Meghval (21) and Dilkhush Thingal (19), all from Jodhpur in Rajasthan, currently residing in Kharadi area of Pune.

Acting on a tip-off to policeman Tushar Bhivarkar, a team of Chandan Nagar police station led by senior police inspector Sunil Jadhav, inspector Sunil Thopte and assistant inspector Gajanan Jadhav initiated a probe and laid a trap in Wadgaon Sheri.

As per the press release issued on Tuesday, the suspects were arrested when they were moving suspiciously on a motorcycle. Further investigation revealed that the three accused were involved in thefts of two-wheelers from different parts of the city.

The police have so far recovered eight two-wheelers worth Rs 2.62 lakhs from their possession stolen from the jurisdictions of Chandan Nagar and Hadapsar police stations.