Pune: Three men abduct and attack woman in auto after she rejects marriage proposal

Three men allegedly abducted a 25-year-old woman in an autorickshaw on Thursday and attempted to kill her because she rejected a marriage proposal from one of them. Two suspects, identified as Nadim Shaikh and Chandan Chavanke, have been arrested, while the police are searching for Prasad Sonawane.

The woman lodged the complaint in this case at Mundhwa police station. According to the police, Sonawane repeatedly called the woman on the phone and on Thursday, followed her in Mundhwa, accompanied by the two other accused. He proposed marriage to her at 7.30 pm, police said, but when she refused, Sonawane, abducted her in an autorickshaw and tried to kill her with a sharp knife. The accused left her in Ramtekdi in Hadapsar at 8.45 pm after threatening to kill her family members, police said.

Police Sub-Inspector A G Gawali of Mundhwa police station said, “We have located Sonawane and he will soon be arrested. Shaikh is an autorickshaw driver. Chavanke is a college student and Sonawane is unemployed.”

The accused have been booked under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 366 (abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 354 (d) (stalking), 342 (wrongful confinement), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).