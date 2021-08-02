Three killed, four injured in clash between two groups over right to perform ceremony

At an event to mark the birth anniversary of Annabhau Sathe near Saraus Baug on Sunday. (Express Photo by Pavan Khengre)

THREE persons were killed and four were injured on Sunday when two groups in Palus taluka of Sangli district clashed over a disagreement regarding the celebration to mark the birth anniversary of social reformer and folk poet Annabhau Sathe. Six persons have been arrested after the clash.

The incident took place in Palus taluka’s Dudhondi village, 200 kilometres from Pune, at 3 pm. The birth anniversary of Annabhau Sathe falls on August 1.

Sangli District Superintendent of Police Dikshit Gedam said, “The clash between the two groups was the fallout of a dispute over who gets to perform the main ceremony to mark the occasion. Three persons were killed and four have sustained injuries. We have arrested six persons on the charge of murder and other relevant provisions.”

A police officer said the two groups used sticks, metal rods and sharp weapons to attack each other.

The deceased have been identified as Vikas Mohite, Arvind Sathe and Sunny Mohite.

