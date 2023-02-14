scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
Three hurt in mishap at Pune's 'black spot' Bhumkar Chowk

At around 6:40 pm on Saturday when the container was coming to the service road from Swami Narayan Temple, the driver "lost control" of the vehicle and hit four vehicles – a car, two two-wheelers and a tempo.

Based on 2021 road accident data, Bhumkar Chowk is among the 19 black spots in Pune City.
Three hurt in mishap at Pune’s ‘black spot’ Bhumkar Chowk
THREE PERSONS were injured after a container hit four vehicles at Bhumkar Chowk in the Narhe area — an accident-prone black spot — following a suspected brake failure. Police have arrested the driver of the container identified as Pankaj Mahapatre (57).

Based on 2021 road accident data, Bhumkar Chowk is among the 19 black spots in Pune City. That year, the chowk witnessed 15 accidents resulting in nine deaths and 13 serious injuries. According to the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and the Indian Road Congress, any 500-metre patch of a road that has witnessed five or more accidents with fatalities or grievous injuries in three years is termed a “black spot”.

First published on: 14-02-2023 at 05:55 IST
