Three Hundred forty-four cadets pass out of NDA

As many as 344 cadets of the 134th course of the National Defence Academy (NDA), including 15 from friendly foreign countries, marched past Quarterdeck of the Khetrapal Parade Ground as they passed out of the tri-services academy in the presence of President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday.

The 344 passing cadets included 238 from the Army, 26 from the Navy and 80 from the Air Force.

