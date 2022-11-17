Three held for watchman’s murder at Fursungi godown

THREE PERSONS have been arrested by Pune City Police for the murder of a watchman who was found dead at the godown of a private company in Fursungi. The victim, Kashinath Mahajan (52), was murdered during a theft at the godown.

Police have identified the three accused as Dhruvdev Rai (24), Pankaj Kumar Rai (22) and Ajaykumar Yadav (24), all residents of Bhosari. Mahajan, who worked as a watchman at the godown, was found murdered on Monday.

The probe revealed the involvement of accused Pankaj Kumar, who worked at a company in Jalgaon and transported some goods to the godown. Police said Pankaj Kumar and his aides entered the godown from the side gate, allegedly attacked Mahajan and choked him to death. They stole iron pipes,

Mahajan’s cell phone, ATM card and cash of Rs 2000, before escaping from the spot.