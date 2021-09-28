Three held for making ‘fake mark sheets of SPPU and other colleges’

Three persons have been arrested for allegedly preparing fake mark sheets and other education documents of various colleges and universities.

The accused have been identified as Ganesh Sampat Javale, Manoj Dhumal and Vaibhav Lonkar.

According to a press release issued Monday, acting on a tip-off to Assistant Police Inspector Sandip Yele, a team of the local Crime Branch along with staff of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) raided Samiksha Printing Press in Nira.

The team found that fake mark sheets and other documents of SPPU and other colleges were being prepared at the spot, police said. Some fake documents and equipment used to prepare the forged papers were seized, police said.

An offence of forgery was lodged at Jejuri police station.