Three from Pune City police, Chief Fire Officer among recipients of President’s Medal

A FEW officers and personnel from the police and fire department in Pune are among the recipients of the prestigious President’s Medal for Meritorious Service and other Police and Fire Service Medals announced on the eve of Republic Day.

Three policemen from Pune City have been awarded the President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Service. They are Sub Inspector Prakash Chaudhary, Assistant Sub Inspector Pandurang Wanjale and Assistant Sub Inspector Vijay Bhong.

PSI Chaudhary, who joined the force as a constable, has worked on several sensitive cases during his 34-year-long career with Maharashtra police. He is currently posted at Special Branch in Pune. ASI Bhong has received as many as 222 awards and commendations during his 31-year-old service. ASI Wanjale is known for the crucial role he played in the probe of various sensitive cases of terrorism and organised crime during his career.

Inspector Chandrakant Gundage, currently posted at Police Training Academy in Nanvij, has received the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service for his contribution to investigations and training in his career spanning 37 years.

ASI Kashinath Ubhe, currently posted at the Anti Terrorism Squad in Pune, has received the Police Medal for Meritorious Service. Ubhe has been instrumental in probing several terrorism and narcotics cases in the past.

Pune City’s Chief Fire Officer Prashant Ranpise has been awarded the President’s Fire Service Medal for Distinguished Service. Ranpise has a career spanning 35 years in the fire department and has led several fire stations in Pune in the past before assuming the command of Pune’s Fire Brigade. He has played a key role in training, awareness and modernisation of the fire services under his command.

PCMC Chief Fire Officer Kiran Gawade and Pune City’s firefighter Chandrakant Ananddas are among the recipients of the Fire Services Medal for Meritorious Service.