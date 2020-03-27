Three from Pimpri-Chinchwad test negative for Covid-19

Pune fire brigade carry out the sterifume process to sanitize the Upper Indiranagar slum in Bibvewadi. (Express photo/Pavan Khengre) Pune fire brigade carry out the sterifume process to sanitize the Upper Indiranagar slum in Bibvewadi. (Express photo/Pavan Khengre)

THREE persons, who had tested positive for coronavirus in Pimpri-Chinchwad 15 days ago, have now tested negative. Both their reports in the last two days have come negative for the infection.

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar said the three patients will be discharged today.

“Their two reports have come negative. They will be discharged today,” he said on Friday.

The three were part of the troupe which had returned from Dubai. Two of them, from Pune city, had tested positive and were admitted to Naidu Hospital. The next day, the three high risk contacts were identified and admitted to YCM hospital in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

One of the patient’s family members had also tested positive. They include his two children, wife and mother. They were also admitted to civic-run Bhosari hospital.

Pimpri-Chinchwad has so far seen 12 positive cases. In the last six days, the industrial city has not seen any new positive case. As many as 1,260 persons have been home-quarantined.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd