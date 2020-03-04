Pune: Three drown in two separate incidents in Khadakwasla and Purandar

Reshma was a teacher and Kailash owned a shop. The couple is survived by their four-year-old daughter. (Representational Image) Reshma was a teacher and Kailash owned a shop. The couple is survived by their four-year-old daughter. (Representational Image)

Three persons, including an engineering student, drowned in two separate incidents in Khadakwasla and Purandar on Tuesday. In the first incident, Kailash Rajendra Chavan (38) and his wife Reshma (35) drowned at a canal in Khadakwasla on Tuesday morning. They were residents of Kondhwe Dhawade.

“As per our primary information, the two had come to the canal for a swim early in the morning. They are suspected to have drowned due to a strong current in the canal. After some local residents informed the Fire Brigade control room around 9.30 am, a team from Pune Metropolitan Regional Development Authority Fire Brigade recovered the bodies of the two. We are probing the sequence of events leading to the incident… and other possibilities,” said a local police officer.

Reshma was a teacher and Kailash owned a shop. The couple is survived by their four-year-old daughter.

In the second incident, a 22-year-old engineering student, who had gone for a swim along with his friends to a lake in Bhivari village in Purandar taluka, drowned around 3 pm. Police have identified the deceased as Mahesh Shendge, a resident of Daund who was pursuing his diploma in engineering from a college in Pune.

Police said Mahesh and four of his friends entered the water at 2.30 pm, but he drowned about half an hour later.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.