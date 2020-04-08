Three deaths at Sassoon Hospital take COVID-19 toll in Pune to 8

The disease progressed fast and they were put on ventilator support, said District Collector Naval Kishore Ram. (Representational Image) The disease progressed fast and they were put on ventilator support, said District Collector Naval Kishore Ram. (Representational Image)

Three more coronavirus (COVID-19) patients succumbed to the disease on Tuesday morning at Sassoon General Hospital, taking the death toll in Pune to eight. All three were in their sixties and suffered from other health conditions.

Sixteen new COVID-19 cases were also reported in Pune on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases to 158.

One of the deceased was a 67-year-old man, who was a resident of Parvati Darshan and suffered from renal failure. He was admitted to Sassoon General Hospital on April 1 and had been on ventilator support. He had also developed severe pneumonia.

Another 65-year-old man, a resident of Tadiwala Road who also had diabetes and hypertension, had been on ventilator support at Sassoon General Hospital.

The third patient was a 65-year-old man from Bhawani Peth, who also had twin co- morbidities of diabetes and hypertension, and was referred by Adventist Hospital on April 3 to Sassoon General Hospital.

Dean of B J Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital, Dr Ajay Chandanwale, said all the patients had underlying medical problems and had been admitted to the hospital at a critical stage.

The disease progressed fast and they were put on ventilator support, said District Collector Naval Kishore Ram.

Dr Ramchandra Hankare, medical chief of Pune Municipal Corporation, said there were 75 COVID-19 patients at Naidu Hospital, four at Jehangir Hospital, three at KEM Hospital, two each at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, Noble Hospital and Sahyadri Hospital at Karve Road, and one each at Poona Hospital and Bharati Hospital. Hankare said so far, 16 persons have recovered and they have been discharged.

Identifying ‘high-risk’ and ‘low risk’ contacts

A total of 487 persons have been identified as ‘high-risk’ contacts and 396 as ‘low risk’ contacts of COVID-19 patients.

Among the high-risk contacts are 457 persons from the 115 positive persons in PMC areas, while 107 persons have been identified as high-risk contacts from among the 20 infected persons in PCMC areas. In Pune rural areas, seven persons had tested positive and officials have traced 65 persons as their ‘high-risk’ contacts. A total of 26 persons from among the high-risk contacts have tested positive for COVID 19.

