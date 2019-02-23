Three-day spiritual festival kicks off in Pune

Written by Sanjana Sharma

‘International Festival of Spiritual India’ (IFSI), got off to an enthusiastic start at Yashada auditorium on Friday. Manjari Prabhu, IFSI founder, said: “IFSI is an experience. It can’t be expressed in words and the festival is curated to bring world together in peace, love and harmony.”

She added that the main objective of the festival is to bring spirituality to a grass root level for everyone and rediscover the deeply engraved spirituality within people.

Prabhu said, “The festival has been curated with the aim to help people of all ages, in all walks of life, in all stages of their life. It for their holistic well being. It is for the well being of society and the world.”

“In today’s world of fractured emotions, skewed ethics, distrust and violence, a festival like IFSI is needed to spread the message of love and compassion,” she said.

The three-day festival will conduct various workshops, expert talks, demonstrations, performances and sessions on topics including spiritual healing, mindful breathing, dance therapy, yoga for well being, and spiritual callings by eminent speakers from various fields.