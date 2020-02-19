Three-day science film festival to explore life forms on Earth, beyond

The sci-fi film festival, themed ‘Life – Meaning and beyond’, will focus on films that narrate life forms, on Earth as well as in the rest of the universe. (Representational Image) The sci-fi film festival, themed ‘Life – Meaning and beyond’, will focus on films that narrate life forms, on Earth as well as in the rest of the universe. (Representational Image)

THE FOURTH edition of the Pune Science Film Festival will be hosted at National Film Archive of India (NFAI) from February 21 to 23.

Besides screening of science fiction films in English and Indian languages, the festival will also feature popular science-based talks and screening of documentaries.

The festival will open with a talk titled ‘Search for extraterrestrial life’, delivered by senior biologist Yogesh Souche of National Centre for Cell Sciences (NCCS), followed by the screening of an English film Life.

The sci-fi film festival, themed ‘Life – Meaning and beyond’, will focus on films that narrate life forms, on Earth as well as in the rest of the universe.

Along with NFAI, the festival is organised by Sanshodhan, Ravat’s Nature Academy and Aashay Film Club and will be free and open for viewers aged above 14. Those interested can call and make inquiries on 9730035010/9373868057.

