Three Pune cops booked for causing ruckus at hotel after consuming liquor

An offence has been lodged against three constables of the Pune city police for allegedly creating a ruckus at a hotel in Mundhwa under the influence of alcohol.

Hotel manager Kunal Dashrath Madre (27) lodged the first information report (FIR) in this case at the Mundhwa police station on Tuesday.

Police have identified the three accused cops as Umesh Mathpati (29) of Somwar Peth, Amit Jadhav (37) of Bhavani Peth and Yogesh Gaikwad (32) of Keshav Nagar.

Mathpati is currently attached to the Faraskhana police station, Gaikwad at the Chandan Nagar police station, while Jadhav is attached to the traffic control branch.

It is alleged that the three cops went to a hotel in Mundhwa on Monday night and consumed liquor. Around 1 am on Tuesday, as the employees started preparing to close the hotel for the day, the cops demanded more liquor. When the staff refused to heed to their demands, the cops allegedly manhandled a staffer and threatened the hotel manager.

Senior police officials have initiated the process of suspending the three cops from service.