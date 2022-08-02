scorecardresearch
Three college students arrested for molesting woman during road rage incident

The youths in the car allegedly got angry as the woman did not give way to the car. This led to an argument between the woman and the three men, who allegedly intercepted the car. They allegedly thrashed the woman and molested her during the scuffle.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
August 2, 2022 4:52:35 am
Pimri Chinchwad, Pune crimes, Pune latest news, Indian Express

Police have arrested three youngsters for allegedly beating up and molesting a woman during an incident of road rage in Bavdhan on Sunday. The three arrested accused are college students.

According to police, the woman was on her way home in her vehicle when a car behind her honked loudly. The youths in the car allegedly got angry as the woman did not give way to the car. This led to an argument between the woman and the three men, who allegedly intercepted the car. They allegedly thrashed the woman and molested her during the scuffle. The woman later approached the police and lodged a complaint against the three youths. Police arrested them under sections 354, 324, 323, 504 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

