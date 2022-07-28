Three climate scientists from IITM Pune bag national award

THREE CLIMATE scientists from the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune, have won national awards for their contribution to the field.

Swapna Panickal, a senior atmospheric scientist and climate modeller from the Centre for Climate Change, Milind Mujumdar, climate modeller and Anoop Mahajan, who specialises in atmospheric chemistry, were felicitated by Dr Jitendra Singh, minister, Earth Sciences. An event was held to mark MoES’s 16th foundation day on Wednesday in New Delhi.

Panickal bagged the Anna Mani Women Scientist Award, Mujumdar was given the Certificate of Merit and Mahajan was chosen for the Young Scientist Award 2022.

Panickal has contributed to the sixth IPCC report released in 2018. Mujumdar has extensively worked on improving climate models over the past two decades.

One of Mahajan’s major works has been on the role of halogen compound emissions with respect to climate and his group has extensively studied climatic trace gases.