Three climate scientists from IITM Pune bag national award

July 28, 2022 2:28:37 am
THREE CLIMATE scientists from the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune, have won national awards for their contribution to the field.
Swapna Panickal, a senior atmospheric scientist and climate modeller from the Centre for Climate Change, Milind Mujumdar, climate modeller and Anoop Mahajan, who specialises in atmospheric chemistry, were felicitated by Dr Jitendra Singh, minister, Earth Sciences. An event was held to mark MoES’s 16th foundation day on Wednesday in New Delhi.
Panickal bagged the Anna Mani Women Scientist Award, Mujumdar was given the Certificate of Merit and Mahajan was chosen for the Young Scientist Award 2022.
Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox
Subscriber Only Stories
Panickal has contributed to the sixth IPCC report released in 2018. Mujumdar has extensively worked on improving climate models over the past two decades.
One of Mahajan’s major works has been on the role of halogen compound emissions with respect to climate and his group has extensively studied climatic trace gases.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscriber Reading Now
Most Popular
Once homeless and suicidal, an asylum seeker becomes England's medal hope
Why you should read ‘Ethical issues associated with celebrity’Premium
A case of SC’s comments going against Indian valuesPremium
What is the Hicklin Test the SC set aside in 2014, how that affects obscenity cases like Ranveer'sPremium
Latest News
Weaveknitt 2022 generates business worth Rs 350 crore
Gujarat: Opposition says ‘BJP failed to enforce Prohibition Act’
Gujarat reports 979 fresh COVID-19 cases, zero death
Govt unveils Semiconductor Policy, to set up Semicon city
Act that gives L-G an edge new flashpoint between him, Speaker
More liquor shops could shut in Delhi
Politicians should stop distributing liquor during polls: Alpesh
Monkeypox suspect in LNJP but lesions inconsistent with virus
Learning programme at govt schools brings most students up to the mark
BJP youth worker’s murder: Bommai cancels government’s anniversary celebrations
Bombay HC grants interim relief from arrest to man booked for rape
Horoscope Today, July 28, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction