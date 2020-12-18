Three burkha-clad women rob jewellery store in Sadashiv Peth

Police Sub-inspector Vijay Jadhav said, “CCTV footage shows three women wearing burkhas. Investigation is on. No arrests have been made in this case yet.” (Representational)

Three unidentified women wearing a burkha robbed a jewellery store at the Kunte Chowk in Sadashiv Peth recently. The shop owner lodged the FIR in this case at the Vishrambag police station on Thursday.

The three women came to the jewellery store as customers at 2.30 pm on December 12, police said, claiming they wanted to buy gold bangles.

The complainant’s son showed them some designs of gold bangles kept in trays, police said. The women swapped two gold bangles worth Rs 1.7 lakh in the tray with fake bangles, police said.

Upon discovering the theft, the shop owner approached police and filed a complaint of theft. The three unidentified women have been booked under Section 380 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Police Sub-inspector Vijay Jadhav said, “CCTV footage shows three women wearing burkhas. Investigation is on. No arrests have been made in this case yet.”

Over the past month, a team from Lashkar police station had arrested nine people, including seven women, from three different groups for allegedly committing thefts at various shops while wearing burkhas.

Stolen valuables had also been recovered from these nine people, police said. The accused, who were from Aurangabad, Malegaon and Pune, were operating separately but had a similar modus operandi of wearing a burkha to steal valuables from different shops, police said.

Sub-inspector Jadhav said, “It is not yet confirmed whether any of those arrested by the Lashkar police station are involved in the theft at the jewellery shop in Sadashiv Peth. There is a possibility of involvement of another group of women committing thefts in a similar manner by wearing burkha.”

